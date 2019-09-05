Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Barr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Barr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Barr Obituary
BELMONT - Thomas William Barr (age 30) of Belmont, NC Passed away on September 2, 2019 due to complications of infection. He was a beloved son to his mother Lisa LaFollette and step-father Jeffrey (Morgan) LaFollette of Gastonia, NC. He was an amazing brother to both Donald Laurence Barr of Polkville, NC and David Kirk Barr of Gastonia, NC. He was an incredible boyfriend to his beloved Savannah Craig and wonderful father figure to her daughter Kinley Craig of Belmont, NC. He also left behind a Grandmother, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was a talented Executive Chef, and won many food competitions. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and loved his family completely. He will be greatly missed by so many, gone too soon from this earth.

Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 5:00 PM, Friday ~ September 6, 2019 in the

Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home with Deacon Tim Mueller of St. Michael's Catholic Church officiating the ceremony.

The family will receive guests from 3:30 PM ~ 5:00 PM prior to the service.

Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Thomas' guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to be serving the family of Thomas William Barr.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now