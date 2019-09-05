|
BELMONT - Thomas William Barr (age 30) of Belmont, NC Passed away on September 2, 2019 due to complications of infection. He was a beloved son to his mother Lisa LaFollette and step-father Jeffrey (Morgan) LaFollette of Gastonia, NC. He was an amazing brother to both Donald Laurence Barr of Polkville, NC and David Kirk Barr of Gastonia, NC. He was an incredible boyfriend to his beloved Savannah Craig and wonderful father figure to her daughter Kinley Craig of Belmont, NC. He also left behind a Grandmother, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was a talented Executive Chef, and won many food competitions. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and loved his family completely. He will be greatly missed by so many, gone too soon from this earth.
Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 5:00 PM, Friday ~ September 6, 2019 in the
Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home with Deacon Tim Mueller of St. Michael's Catholic Church officiating the ceremony.
The family will receive guests from 3:30 PM ~ 5:00 PM prior to the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019