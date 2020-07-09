Thomas Calvin (TC) Carter, a biblical teacher to hundreds, a mentor to many, and a friend to all who knew him, was escorted into Heaven by God's Holy Angels, on July 5, 2020. He was born on January 11, 1932, in Chester County SC, to the late Georgia and Hugh Carter. TC attended Stewart Elementary School, Bessemer City, NC and Lincoln Academy High School, Kings Mountain, NC.
He received an honorable discharge for his service in the US Army during the Korean War. He was married to the late Hattie Freeman Carter for 55 years. He was a lifelong member of St. James Baptist Church in Bessemer City, NC where he served on the Trustee Board, taught Bible Study, Sunday School, and served in many other capacities to support the church he loved. TC was a former member of the Bessemer City Lions' Club and a Judge at the Bessemer City Voting Polls. He was truly a man of God; to whom he loved and served faithfully. He leaves to cherish fond memories, son Kenneth Matthew Carter and stepson, Horace Tidwell (Shirley,) sister Sherleen G. Williams, grand and great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A private homegoing service will be held at St. James Baptist Church, 1002 West Carolina Ave, Bessemer City, NC. The body will lay in state for public viewing from 12 Noon until 3 PM on Friday July 10th. Everyone will be required to wear masks, receive a temperature check, and will be asked to social distance during the viewing.
