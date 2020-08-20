1/1
Thomas Doster
1931 - 2020
RALEIGH - The Apostle Paul penned the following words: "For we walk by faith and not by sight" (2 Corinthians 5:7)

On Sunday, August 16, 2020,Thomas Doster's faith became sight, as the Lord Jesus ushered him into Glory.

Born in Greensboro, N.C. on November 19, 1931, Tom was the son of the late Dennis Simmons Doster and Mary Louise Costner Doster. Upon graduation from Gastonia High School, he pursued further studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His time there was followed by service in the United States Army.

Following his stint in the military, he met and married Barbara Moore Pace from Wilmington, N.C. He joined the family business in Gastonia for a dozen years before moving his family to Winston-Salem and pioneering new business enterprises.
Tom was a faithful and loving husband, father and grandfather. One of his greatest joys was pouring love, wisdom and support into their lives. He, also, served generously and humbly in organizations, churches and nonprofits wherever he lived.
Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his older brother, Dennis Doster, Jr. and his nephew, Daniel Doster.

He is survived by Barbara, his beloved bride of 64 years and treasured children, David Doster (and wife, Julie) of Morganton, NC and Katherine Doster of Alexandria, VA; as well as his grandchildren, Benjamin, Bethany and Samuel Doster; his younger brother, Oscar of Gastonia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service is being held at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Cir. Raleigh, NC 27607, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
