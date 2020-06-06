Thomas E. "Tommy" Smith
Thomas E. (Tommy) Smith, 87, of Cramerton, NC passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was a native of Hendersonville, NC and attended Hendersonville High School where he was a three-sport letterman. He is a graduate of Clemson University where he attended on a full athletic scholarship in basketball. He currently holds the record at Clemson for the most rebounds in a single game (30). He was a lifelong member of the Block C, a club for Clemson Tiger Letter Winner's Association and IPTAY Clubs at Clemson.
Tommy had a 35-year career with Exxon in marketing and management. He was a former member of Biltmore Baptist Church where he was the Church Treasurer for 35 years and served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He is currently a member of Parkwood Baptist Church and attends Seven Oaks Church in Belmont, NC. He was an Army Veteran.
He was the son of the Late Ethel and Roy Brown Smith. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Ira Lou Smith; late sister, Sarah Whitaker; late brother RB Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Dee Smith of Belmont and Debbie Darwin (Bill) of Charlotte; honorary daughter, Deb Bray of Belmont; granddaughters, Mary Smith (James) of Iron Station; Katy Fabbiano (Chris) of Mooresville; great-granddaughter, Abby Fabbiano; and great-grandson, Trent Smith; stepdaughter, Camille Singleton (Darrin) of Huntersville; stepson Warren Smathers (Maureen) of Shelby; sister, Mary Knott (Lee Roy) of Naples; several nieces and nephews and their families.
Due to restrictions for Covid 19, the service and burial will be held in Oakdale Cemetery, US 64, Hendersonville, NC. Reverends Joey Denton, Seven Oaks Church and Sam McLamb of Biltmore Church will officiate. The service will be held Sunday, June 7 at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Seven Oaks Church, 6014 South New Hope Road, Belmont, NC 28012.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Service
03:00 PM
Oakdale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
