GASTONIA - Thomas "Tommy" Graham Edison passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 82. Born in the old Rhyne Store in Dallas, NC on November 8, 1937, Mr. Edison was the son of the late Thomas Woodrow Edison and Lena Rhyne Edison. As a child, he lived at the County Home in Dallas, where his father and grandfather, Thomas Ross Edison, were both Superintendents. After graduating from Jacksonville High School in 1957, he began working and never stopped, exhibiting a strong work ethic. After living in California for a decade, he moved back to Gaston County where he opened several restaurants including Persnickety's in Dallas and Anytimes in Gastonia. Mr. Edison had a passion for renovating houses, was an avid property investor, owned and managed rental properties, and started a tree nursery in Belmont as his most recent business venture – he was a jack-of-all-trades. He was still managing commercial properties until his passing, refusing his daughter's request for him to retire. Tommy loved talking to people and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Edison was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Edison and Pete Edison, and a sister, Ann Fox.
Mr. Edison is survived by his children, Stewart Gregory Edison (Donna), Matthew Thomas Edison and Rebecca Anne Edison; grandchildren, Nicholas, Christian, Adam, Isaiah, Daireon and Dagny; brother, Dan Edison (Alice).
Family and friends of Thomas Edison are invited to attend his funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 from the graveside at Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dallas. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
