Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
3717 Hickory Grove Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
LINCOLNTON- Thomas Franklin Caldwell, Jr., 58, of Lincolnton, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in Garland, Texas, a son of the late Thomas Franklin Caldwell, Sr. and Elsie Pauline Faw Caldwell. He worked as a fleet mechanic for PSNC Energy for over 20 years. He was a true cigar aficionado, loved mountain trips, and loved music.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Melanie Ballard Caldwell; children Thomas Andrew Caldwell and his wife Charity and Jeremy Adam Caldwell and his wife Sara: a sister LeeAnn Caldwell Smith and her husband Chip; a niece Brittany Bradshaw and a nephew Tanner Smith.
The family will greet guests from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 3717 Hickory Grove Road, Gastonia. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston College Automotive Systems Technology Department, c/o Gaston College Business Office Box 4, 201 Hwy 321 South Dallas, NC 28034-1499.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 27, 2019
