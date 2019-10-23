|
GASTONIA - Thomas "Paw Paw" Odell Gibby, 86, went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on September 16, 1933, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Isaac "I.B." Brown Gibby and Nettie Muse Gibby.
Mr. Gibby was a faithful charter member of Ridge Baptist Church in Gastonia for over 72 years. He was employed at Firestone for 42 years. He was well loved and devoted to his wife and family.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 46 years, Bobbie Sue Williams Gibby; children, Susan Henry and husband Carroll, Tommy Dean Gibby and wife Tami, Juanita Dean and husband Danny, Sybil Elmore, sisters, Edna Dilling and Sandra Brucker; and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Jo Gibby; brother, Verlon Gibby; and sister, Juanita Gibby.
A funeral service will be held 1 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Ridge Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Chester Waters.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice - PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Ridge Baptist Church, 3818 Old York Road, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019