Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
1958 - 2019
Thomas Glenn Obituary
GASTONIA - Thomas "Butch" Ray Glenn, 61, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Brian Center.

He was born on March 30, 1958, a native of Gaston County, the son of Robert "Bob" Franklin Glenn and Bobbie Sue Whitman Glenn.

Butch loved the outdoors, camping and riding in the mountains. The family would like to give special thanks to all the caregivers at the Brian Center.

Left to cherish his memories along with his parents are his sister, Gale Glenn Smith and husband Dennis.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Steven Franklin Glenn and Ricky Gene Glenn.

A memorial service will be held 4 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Johnny Yarboro.

Visitation will be held 3 – 4 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
