Thomas Graham Birmingham of Coraopolis PA, age 58, died suddenly September 19, 2019 at home in Clover, SC.
Tom is survived by his wife Ellen, daughter Jessica, son Alex, two beautiful grandchildren who were the light of his life, AJ and Aiden, his mother Peggy and sisters Beth, Meg (Bojarski), and Amy.
Tom is preceded in death by his father Keith, twin brother Michael, and brother John Keith.
Tom never met a stranger, always starting conversations and looking for ways to improve the lives of friends and family. He will be missed as a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother, a loyal friend, and an avid Steeler fan.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in March in Pittsburgh.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019