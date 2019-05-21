|
GASTONIA - Thomas Boyd Jones Jr., 75, passed away May 17, 2019, at Caromont Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
He was born June 3, 1943, in Gaston County.
He was raised in the Baptist Children's Home from the age of 3 to age 16.
He graduated from Holbrook High School in Lowell in 1961.
Tom proudly served in the US Marines. Upon his entry in 1961 at Cherry Point he served as an E1 Private and by 1962 he had achieved the position of Lance Corporal. He received the Good Conduct and Foreign Service Medal. He was a Specialty Rifleman. He served in Da Nang, Vietnam, the Philippines and during the Blockade of Cuba.
One of his favorite television programs was In Touch Ministries with Dr. Charles Stanley. He loved playing golf and in his younger days he enjoyed swimming, diving and playing all types of sports. He enjoyed working in his yard.
He worked in the corrugated box industry for 44 years. He retired from Temple Inland where he worked as a corrugated specialist.
A funeral service will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. officiated by Speaker Major Daniel Rhyne. Military honors provided by the US Marines and the Gaston County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by Raymond and Kathleen Cline; brothers Gene and Grier Ramsey.
Left to cherish Tom's memories are his loving wife of 32 years, Brenda England Jones; his children , Tommy Jones, Laura Jones Murphy, Andrea Rhyne , Andrew McDaniel; grandchildren, Spencer Jones, Amber Ownbey, Jeremy Bumgardner, Tyler Brannon, Brayden Murphy, Noah, Elizabeth, Johanna, and Naomi Rhyne, Kayla, Jaiden, Brooklyn and Arielle McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Lily and Josh Bumgardner, Nolan Ownbey; brothers, Smitty and Jeff Cline; sister, Faye Barnette; nephews, Mike, Tim, and Steve Ramsey; cousins, Bobby, Larry, and Gerry Rowland.
Memorials may be sent to Baptist Children's Home 201-E Idol Street Thomasville, NC 27360 or Crisis Pregnancy Center 800 Robinson Road Gastonia, NC 28056.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 21, 2019