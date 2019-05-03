|
|
Thomas Kirkland, Sr.
GASTONIA, NC- Thomas Richard Kirkland, Sr., 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Augusta, GA on July 9, 1931, Tom was the son of the late Harry Lyman Kirkland, Sr. and Mildred Louise Owens Kirkland.
A graduate of Georgia Tech, Tom was an Eagle scout and served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired as Vice President of Information Services with Public Service Gas Company of NC. He was an active, longstanding member of St. Marks Episcopal Church where he served two terms on the Vestry and one term as Senior Warden. He also served as assistant Treasurer and was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew. In the community, Tom served on the Board of Directors of the Salvation Army and was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Gastonia Rotary Club.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Della Edwards Kirkland, and a brother, Harry Lyman Kirkland, Jr.
Tom is survived by his children and their spouses, Tom Kirkland, Jr. (Emily), Della "Jeff" Kirkland, Peggy Kirkland Knight (Kevin), Patty Kirkland Rudisill (Jim) and Bill Kirkland (Selina); 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends of Tom Kirkland are invited to attend his memorial service beginning at 3:00 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the sanctuary of St. Marks Episcopal Church in Gastonia. The Rev. Shawn Griffith and Deacon Brenda Gilbert will officiate. The family will receive friends in the parish hall immediately following the service and also from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM Friday in the living room at Covenant Village.
Condolences may be sent to the Kirkland family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The Kirkland family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tom may be sent to St. Marks Episcopal Church, 258 W Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052 or Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
The Kirkland family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Covenant Village for their loving and compassionate care of Mr. Kirkland.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Kirkland family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2019