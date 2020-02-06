Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Family Life Center at Park Street UMC
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
sanctuary at Park Street UMC
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lathan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lathan


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Lathan Obituary
BELMONT - Thomas Gerald Lathan passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2020. He was born December 25, 1935; he was 84 years young.

Jerry graduated from Union Mills Boarding School, Union Mills, NC. He and his twin brother Terry received a great education there.
Jerry was retired from Bell South as a manager with 39 years service. He was a Chief Master Sgt. with 38 years in the NC Air National Guard service and was a Senior Enlisted Advisor. Jerry was always very proud of and dedicated to his service in the military. He was a Flight Engineer as well.

After retirement he flew as a corporate pilot for Keffer Auto Dealership. He loved telling that he flew Mother Theresa and Joe Gibbs.
He was a proud member of Steele Creek Masonic Lodge for 50 years, of the Oasis Shrine, and of Park Street UMC in Belmont. He loved his Pathfinders Sunday School Class. He was always loving and caring for others and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; daughters, Kim and Lynn; step-mom, Dot; step-son Tom and wife Jennifer; grandchildren
Brooke, Madelyn and John; wonderful nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 12:45 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Family Life Center at Park Street UMC. A Memorial Service will follow at 1pm, in the sanctuary at Park Street UMC. Inurnment in the church's columbarium will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park Street UMC, Belmont, or .

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Lathan family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -