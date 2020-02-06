|
BELMONT - Thomas Gerald Lathan passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2020. He was born December 25, 1935; he was 84 years young.
Jerry graduated from Union Mills Boarding School, Union Mills, NC. He and his twin brother Terry received a great education there.
Jerry was retired from Bell South as a manager with 39 years service. He was a Chief Master Sgt. with 38 years in the NC Air National Guard service and was a Senior Enlisted Advisor. Jerry was always very proud of and dedicated to his service in the military. He was a Flight Engineer as well.
After retirement he flew as a corporate pilot for Keffer Auto Dealership. He loved telling that he flew Mother Theresa and Joe Gibbs.
He was a proud member of Steele Creek Masonic Lodge for 50 years, of the Oasis Shrine, and of Park Street UMC in Belmont. He loved his Pathfinders Sunday School Class. He was always loving and caring for others and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; daughters, Kim and Lynn; step-mom, Dot; step-son Tom and wife Jennifer; grandchildren
Brooke, Madelyn and John; wonderful nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 12:45 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Family Life Center at Park Street UMC. A Memorial Service will follow at 1pm, in the sanctuary at Park Street UMC. Inurnment in the church's columbarium will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park Street UMC, Belmont, or .
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Lathan family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020