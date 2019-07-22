|
YORK, SC- Mr. Thomas Mark Benfield, 56 of York, SC, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 18, 2019 at home.
A memorial service will be 4:00 PM. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC.
Mr. Benfield was born June 27, 1963 in York, SC to Ernest Benfield, Sr. and the late Gayle Elizabeth Clinton McCarter. He was a project engineer for Pelton Crane.
Survivors are his father and step mother Ernest and Shirley Benfield, Sr. of York, SC; brother Ernest Benfield, Jr. of Clover, SC; sister Carol Marie Canipe of Florida, step sisters Cindy McCarter, Lisa Wolfe and step brother Teddy Horne. He was preceded in death by his mother Gayle Clinton McCarter, step father Charles McCarter and step brother Chuck McCarter.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Pkwy., Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Benfield.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 22, 2019