Mr. Thomas Van Blair McCorkle, 57, 113 Tate St., Mt. Holly died January 23, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Center Baptist Church, Gastonia at 11:30 am.
The family will receive friends at Burge Memorial United Methodist Church, Mt. Holly on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 7:00 until 8:30 pm and Saturday from 11:00 until 11:30 am prior service.
Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020