Home

POWERED BY

Services
Costner Funeral Home
2425 West Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 864-6787
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Burge Memorial United Methodist Church
Mt. Holly, NC
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Center Baptist Church
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Center Baptist Church
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McCorkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas McCorkle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas McCorkle Obituary
Mr. Thomas Van Blair McCorkle, 57, 113 Tate St., Mt. Holly died January 23, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Center Baptist Church, Gastonia at 11:30 am.
The family will receive friends at Burge Memorial United Methodist Church, Mt. Holly on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 7:00 until 8:30 pm and Saturday from 11:00 until 11:30 am prior service.
Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -