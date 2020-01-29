|
|
STANLEY - Thomas William McGinnis, 63, of Stanley, stepped into Heaven's gates on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Born to the late Arthur Frank McGinnis, Sr. and Joyce Beach McGinnis, Tom was a native of Gaston County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson Jordan Thomas McGinnis. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He also proudly served his Lord and Savior and enjoyed sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. He loved being a part of and singing bass for The Believers Quartet. He was adored by all who knew him. Tom will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Heather Smeets McGinnis; his children Heather McGinnis-Hicks and husband Bryant, Jessica McGinnis and fiance Michael Carpenter, Billy McGinnis and wife Christie; and Jennifer Taylor and husband O'Brien; grandchildren Aiden and Dalton McGinnis; a brother Frank McGinnis and his wife Debbie; as well as two nephews Jeremy McGnnis and his wife Amanda and Patrick McGinnis and his wife Christy.
The family will greet guests Thursday, January 30th from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 31 at First Baptist Church, 409 Old Mt. Holly Road in Stanley.
Interment with military honors will be held at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly, immediately following the service.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the McGinnis family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020