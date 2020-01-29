Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
409 Old Mt. Holly Road
Stanley, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McGinnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas McGinnis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas McGinnis Obituary
STANLEY - Thomas William McGinnis, 63, of Stanley, stepped into Heaven's gates on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Born to the late Arthur Frank McGinnis, Sr. and Joyce Beach McGinnis, Tom was a native of Gaston County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson Jordan Thomas McGinnis. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He also proudly served his Lord and Savior and enjoyed sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. He loved being a part of and singing bass for The Believers Quartet. He was adored by all who knew him. Tom will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Heather Smeets McGinnis; his children Heather McGinnis-Hicks and husband Bryant, Jessica McGinnis and fiance Michael Carpenter, Billy McGinnis and wife Christie; and Jennifer Taylor and husband O'Brien; grandchildren Aiden and Dalton McGinnis; a brother Frank McGinnis and his wife Debbie; as well as two nephews Jeremy McGnnis and his wife Amanda and Patrick McGinnis and his wife Christy.

The family will greet guests Thursday, January 30th from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 31 at First Baptist Church, 409 Old Mt. Holly Road in Stanley.

Interment with military honors will be held at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly, immediately following the service.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the McGinnis family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -