CANTON, Ohio - Thomas Clyde Moser, 73, formerly of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 51 years, his children Julie Moser Hance and husband Keith, Amy Smith and Thomas C. Moser II and wife Darlene; 5 grandchildren, Dr. Jason Hance, Ryan Hance, Savannah Hance, Caleb Moser and Brody Smith; and great grandson Jackson Stephens.
There will be a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
A Simple Service is attending the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019