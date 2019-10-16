Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Moser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Moser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Moser Obituary
CANTON, Ohio - Thomas Clyde Moser, 73, formerly of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 51 years, his children Julie Moser Hance and husband Keith, Amy Smith and Thomas C. Moser II and wife Darlene; 5 grandchildren, Dr. Jason Hance, Ryan Hance, Savannah Hance, Caleb Moser and Brody Smith; and great grandson Jackson Stephens.

There will be a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.

A Simple Service is attending the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.