STANLEY - Thomas Michael Ottinger, 65, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at home.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1953, in Gaston County, to the late Edward and Irene Ottinger.
Mike was a loving, fun daddy and will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his children, Michelle Long, Amy Wooten, Starr Jones, and Gary Ottinger, as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Steve Ottinger.
There will be a celebration of Mike's life on Sunday, Oct. 13, in the NC mountains with close family and friends.
