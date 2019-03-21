|
|
BELMONT - Thomas Eugene "Gene" Reinhardt, 97, passed away March 19, 2019. He was born September 2, 1921 in Shelby, NC, a son of the late James Obie Reinhardt and Emma Hendrix Reinhardt.
Gene served in the US Army Signal Corps in WWII and is a Pearl Harbor survivor. Gene was an active member of First Baptist Church in Belmont where he served as a Deacon and a Teller. He was active in the Belmont Lodge #627 A.F. & A.M., Primetimers, Motor Home club, Air Stream club and enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, reading, auctioning, and gardening.
Survivors of Gene include his wife of 70 years, Mary Ella Reinhardt; daughters, Sandra Rumfelt and husband, Jim of Belmont, and Wanda Mertes and husband, Joe of Huntersville; grandchildren, Kathleen Scott and husband, Travis, Jennifer Ash and husband, Anthony, Joe Mertes and wife, Maegan, Patrick Mertes, Brett Rumfelt and wife, Eileen, Cortney Allman and husband, Sid; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, C.H. Reinhardt, and sisters, Roberta Schlimme, Joyce Scott, Faye Brannon, and Ruby Misenheimer.
The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Belmont from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Robert Baker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 23 N Central Ave, Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Reinhardt family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019