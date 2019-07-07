|
DALLAS- Thomas Richard Smoot, or as his friends knew him Mr. 365, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday July 4, 2019. He was born in Gaston County, son of Aaron and Stephanie Walker Planton. He was a 2019 graduate of North Gaston High School. He was a member of Venture Church in Dallas. He worked at Tony's Ice Cream and was a freelance videographer for Gaston County. He enjoyed many things including making YouTube videos with his friends, the Carolina Panthers, playing video games and working out. He always wanted to be a screenwriter and be a director.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by 2 brothers Vincent Smoot and Gunner Planton both of Dallas, grandparents Hank and Merry Jo Walker of Gastonia, Rick and Sharon Planton of Gastonia, Patricia and Donald Wolfe of Pageland, SC, his extended family and a large group of friends who were just like brothers and sisters.
A service to celebrate the life of Thomas will be held 2:00pm Monday July 8, 2019 at Venture Church in Dallas. Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Monday prior to the service at the church.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 7, 2019