Thomas Williamson

"Til My Trophies at Last I lay Down"
Thomas "Tom" Royster Williamson, Sr., age 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of June 24, 2020 from his home in Gastonia with his loving and dear family by his side.
Tom was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina and graduated from Needham Broughton High School in
1952. He graduated from Atlantic Christian College in 1956. Tom earned and received a Bachelors Degree and two Masters Degrees in Marriage and Family Therapy and Biblical Studies. After serving several companies in sales and marketing, Tom's last position was at Bank Building Corporation as National Sales Manager (where he met his wife Tari in 1982). He was called to seminary to become a Marriage and Family Therapist. Tom and his wife Tari moved to Gastonia when Family Preservation brought him onboard in 1994 and upon retiring from Family Preservation at age 65, he went on staff with First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church as their counselor and director of family ministries, where he served until his death. Tom was the Christian Family Therapist at First ARP Church in Gastonia, North Carolina for 21 years. He loved everything and everyone, having a gift to minister to those who are and were hurting. He and his wife Tari worked side by side serving the Lord at First ARP Church. Tom served honorably in the United States Army as a SP4 from 1954 through 1957. He will be greatly missed by his family, church family, friends and all of the people who he ministered to for many years.
Those left behind to cherish Tom's memories and carry on his beautiful legacy are his dedicated wife and partner in the ministry of 37 years, Tari Marie Williamson of the home; two daughters and son-in-law: Katherine Williamson of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Sara and John Hicks of Wilmington, North Carolina; two sons and daughter in law: Thomas "Tom" Royster Williamson, Jr and wife Sophie of St. Louis, Missouri, Parks Williamson of Gastonia, North Carolina; nine precious grandchildren also survive.
Tom was the son of the late Tommie Russell Williamson and Frances Wynn Cox Williamson. He was also preceded in death by an infant son on April 22, 1959.
The family will receive guests from 4:00PM ~ 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in the Chapel at First ARP Church, 317 South Chester Street, Gastonia, North Carolina.
The Funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday ~ June 29, 2020 at First ARP Church.
Ministering in Word and song are Matt Kuiken, Jeff Morrison, Edward Spencer, Lily Brown and Josh Hjemveck.
Pallbearers will be Tim Schapp, Robert Spencer, Rex Dunlap, Bob Sytz, Bryan Greeson, Mikell Jarrett and
John McGill. Honorary pallbearers are the staff of First ARP Church.
Tom will be laid to rest beside his infant son Steven in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia at a later date to be determined.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Tom's guestbook
Tom and his loving family are in the care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.