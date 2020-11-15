STANLEY- Thomasine Green Jenkins, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was daughter of the late George "Lonnie" Green and Lula Rhinehart. She was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 3 sisters, a son Jimmy Green, a granddaughter Jackie Clemmer and a step grandson David Clemmer. She was a member of Revival Tabernacle in Stanley. She loved to work puzzle books, play bingo and attend church.She is survived by 2 daughters Debra Clemmer (Tommy) of Stanley and Judy Rimer (Joe) of Stanley. 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A sister Maudie Rhinehart, 2 brothers Robert Rhinehart (Judy) and Joe Rhinehart (Linda) and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Jenkins will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Revival Tabernacle in Stanley. The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 pm prior to the service.Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Jenkins family.