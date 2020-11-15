1/1
Thomasine (Green) Jenkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomasine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANLEY- Thomasine Green Jenkins, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was daughter of the late George "Lonnie" Green and Lula Rhinehart. She was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 3 sisters, a son Jimmy Green, a granddaughter Jackie Clemmer and a step grandson David Clemmer. She was a member of Revival Tabernacle in Stanley. She loved to work puzzle books, play bingo and attend church.
She is survived by 2 daughters Debra Clemmer (Tommy) of Stanley and Judy Rimer (Joe) of Stanley. 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A sister Maudie Rhinehart, 2 brothers Robert Rhinehart (Judy) and Joe Rhinehart (Linda) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Jenkins will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Revival Tabernacle in Stanley. The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 pm prior to the service.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Jenkins family.
www.painterfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Revival Tabernacle
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Revival Tabernacle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services
105 North Main Street
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Painter Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved