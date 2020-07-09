GASTONIA - Thurman Blair McGraw, 62, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Hospital. He was born on October 22nd, 1957 to the late James and Louise McGraw.



He came to love the Lord and accepted Him as his personal savior.



Blair was preceded in death by his sister Juanita Pelusio and brother-in-law Joe Pelusio.



Left to cherish his memories are his daughter Amanda McGraw Bizri and granddaughter Cala McGraw; brother Kenny McGraw and wife Gayla McGraw; sisters Susie Reeves and Lisa Morgan; Half-brother James Penland; Numerous nieces and nephews.



His celebration of life service will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm with Pastor Jeff Hicks officiating, followed by a closed-door remembrance from 1:30-2:30 pm, for family and close friends on Saturday, July 11th at Chillfire Bar & Grill at 121-A Cross Center Road in Denver, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store