GASTONIA - Tia Platt Mooneyhan, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Atrium Health in Pineville, NC.
She was born December 28, 1968 in York, South Carolina, beloved daughter of the late Keith Harrington and Marilyn Garrett Platt.
Tia was a graduate of Ashbrook High School and Gaston College, resided in Gastonia for the past 36 years with her husband and two children. She was a Senior Accountant for Bojangles Corporation, where she had worked for almost 25 years. Tia was a wonderfully caring soul who always saw the best in everyone. She loved the beach, her pups and spending time with family; especially her two grandchildren. Tia was an inspiration and friend to everyone. Her family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of Tia and she will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Tia is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Chris; her son, Garrett Mooneyhan and wife, Ester; daughter, Victoria Mooneyhan Jones and husband, Kyle; her two most precious accomplishments, her grandchildren, Rowan Harrington Jones and Pipe Ellen Mooneyhan.
In addition, Tia is survived by her brother, Richard Platt and wife, Michele, older brother, Gregory Platt and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tia was preceded in death by her parents and by her niece, Michelle Taylor Platt.
A family visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., prior to the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 5 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral home with the Reverend Richard C. Lewis, Jr., officiating.
A private burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, SC.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Garrett Mooneyhan, Kyle Jones, Richard Platt, Nicholas Platt, Everette Mooneyhan, Ron Garrett, Thomas Garrett and Jaime Mooneyhan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Tia Mooneyhan be made to the ASPCA and/or St. Jude www.stjude.org
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019