Tim Bolding
GASTONIA - Tim Bolding, 54, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born December 9, 1965, in Cleveland County, son of the late William Herbert Bolding Sr. and Avalyn Turner Bolding.

A funeral service will be held 3:00pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia. Rev. David McEachern will be officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Armstrong Cemetery, Gastonia.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
