Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Pentecostal Center,
Stanley, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Community Pentecostal Center
Stanley, NC
Timothy A. Bumgarner Obituary
Timothy A. Bumgarner, 79 passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019.
Son of the late Robert and Mattie Bumgarner; Preceded in death by son Jason Heath Bumgarner; Sisters Patsy Ruth Handsel and infant twin Peggy Sue. Tim will be greatly missed by son, Rodney Bumgarner; grandson, Justin McRae; great granddaughter, Mika McRae; best friend Louise Holloway; brothers, Don and Tom Bumgarner and his nieces and nephews. Tim coached and mentored many young men in Stanley and was a founding member of the Stanley Recreation Club, a Navy veteran, an avid golfer that shot par late into his 70's. Memorial service will be held 11am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Community Pentecostal Center, Stanley. Pastor Eddie McGinnis officiating. Receiving of friends will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stanley Parks and Recreation, PO Box 279, Stanley, NC 28164.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
