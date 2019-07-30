Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Good News Tabernacle
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Good News Tabernacle
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Arrendale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Arrendale


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Arrendale Obituary
Timothy "Tim" Lee Arrendale, 58, of Gastonia passed away July 28, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 9, 1961 to the late Homer Arrendale and Shirley Barrett Furr. He is also preceded in death by brothers, Larry, Malcom, and Jerry Arrendale; and sister, Kathy Arrendale. Tim was a member at Good News Tabernacle. He enjoyed taking mountain trips with his church and he also loved to cook. He was known as the "uncle" in his family. Tim was an avid Carolina Tar Heels, Atlanta Braves, Dallas Cowboys, and Jeff Gordon fan.

Survivors include his brothers, Dennis Arrendale and Michael Arrendale; sister, Tina Jolly; "his best aunt" Kay Dills and husband Dan; uncle, Harold Summey and Gert; 10 nieces and nephews; and 9 great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Tim's life will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:00 at Good News Tabernacle, Bessemer City, NC with Pastor Ray Goodson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now