Timothy "Tim" Lee Arrendale, 58, of Gastonia passed away July 28, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 9, 1961 to the late Homer Arrendale and Shirley Barrett Furr. He is also preceded in death by brothers, Larry, Malcom, and Jerry Arrendale; and sister, Kathy Arrendale. Tim was a member at Good News Tabernacle. He enjoyed taking mountain trips with his church and he also loved to cook. He was known as the "uncle" in his family. Tim was an avid Carolina Tar Heels, Atlanta Braves, Dallas Cowboys, and Jeff Gordon fan.
Survivors include his brothers, Dennis Arrendale and Michael Arrendale; sister, Tina Jolly; "his best aunt" Kay Dills and husband Dan; uncle, Harold Summey and Gert; 10 nieces and nephews; and 9 great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Tim's life will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:00 at Good News Tabernacle, Bessemer City, NC with Pastor Ray Goodson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 30, 2019