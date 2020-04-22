|
BESSEMER CITY - Timothy "Tim" Allan Farris, 55, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center. He was born on February15, 1965, in Gaston County to Phyllis Anne Payne Farris Warren of Bessemer City and the late Allan Watson Farris.
Tim was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was employed by PT International, Charlotte, and formerly worked for Freightliner, Mt. Holly. He was a mason of Whetstone Lodge #515 Bessemer City and Crowders Mountain Shrine Club. Tim was a diehard Tarheel fan, loved camping, wood working, fishing and he was the best family photographer. He was always smiling, joking and loved life. Tim was an oldies music buff. He loved his family and friends and never met a stranger.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Mandy Crane Farris; sons Logan Allan Farris of the home, Christopher Farris and wife Christina of Redding CA., Zach Setzer of Charlotte; daughter Halie Farris of Gastonia; mother Phyllis Warren and husband James of Gastonia; brother Chad Farris and Sherry Garrett of Bessemer City; sister Gina Horn and husband Don of Bessemer City; grandson Sebastian Farris; niece and nephews Dylan Farris, McKenzie Farris and Drew Farris.
Tim was preceded in death by his son Jonathan Young and nephew Matthew Farris.
Tim will lie in state from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Sisk Butler Funeral & Cremation Services and the family will receive friends other times at the home. His graveside service will be private at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Joe Heffner and Pastor Tripp Hord officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Ministry of Lowell Church of God, Lowell.
Apr. 22, 2020