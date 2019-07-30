Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Timothy Hopper


1967 - 2019
Timothy Hopper Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Timothy "Timmy" D. Hooper, 51, passed away July 28, 2019 at Atrium Health – Lincoln.

He was born a native of Gaston County on September 5, 1967.

Timmy is survived by his loving wife of over 29 years, Pat Hooper; son, Mitchell Hooper; step-daughter, Amanda Ray and husband Joey Hughes; mother and step-father, Carolyn and Ray Hamrick; step-father, Milton Deaver; sisters, Samantha Melton and husband Eddie, Star Millsaps and husband Billy; brother, Jerry Sullivan Jr.; special uncle, Tony Hooper; special aunt and uncle, Sherry and John Carpenter; and niece, Alyssa Walker.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Sullivan; and grandparents, Lewis and Myrtle Hooper.

A funeral service will be held at 1 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Harold Ashe.

The family will receive friends 12 – 1 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to – 4217 Park Place Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 - www.heart.org

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 30, 2019
