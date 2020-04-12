Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Timothy Shaw Kilgo


1960 - 2020
Timothy Shaw Kilgo Obituary
Timothy Shaw Kilgo, 59, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Atrium Health – Lincolnton.
He was born August 5, 1960 in Rome, GA to the late Joe Abb and Girtha Mae Deaton Kilgo.
Timothy is survived by family that loved him very much. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Lincolnton Health and Rehabilitation. To know Tim was to love him.
A private graveside service at Hollywood Cemetery will be held with Heidi Parks as the speaker.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020
