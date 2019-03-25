Home

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Resources
1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tina (Clark) Costner Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN- 1970-2019
Tina Clark Costner, 48, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at ATRIUM Health Cleveland, Shelby.
Tina was born in Gastonia, September 3, 1970 and was the daughter of the late Charlie James (Bubby) Clark and Bonnie Cody Clark.
Tina was the owner operator of Tina's Terrific Touches for 13 years. Tina was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to all. She will be greatly missed.
Tina is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Roger Costner; two sons, Justin Costner, Casey Costner and fiancé
Angela Goins; one grandson, Raylen Costner; four sisters, Tonya Clark Wright, Camille Apicella (Carmine), Jessica Clark-Rice (Ryan), Dody Boggs (Mark); along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Cody officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park with the Releasing of the Doves.
Pallbearers will be Alan Marr, "Snapper" Turtle, Mark Boggs, James Revels, Ryan Rice, and Randy Bradley.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Costner family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
