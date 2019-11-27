|
|
MT. HOLLY - Ernestine "Tina" Tinker Poarch, 52, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Ernest Henry Tinker and Carlean Nobles Tinker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth Nobles.
Tina graduated from East Gaston High School in 1987. She had a deep love for animals, especially her late fur buddy Rolo.
She also was a huge fan of the Tennessee Vols. Tina will be remembered as strong willed and determined, and as a wonderful mother to her son Christopher. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Steven Poarch; son Christopher Poarch; three brothers; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
The family will greet guests from Noon until 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral also at the funeral home.
Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019