CROUSE - Tina Marie Smith Sevearance, 57, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Atrium Health-CMC Charlotte. She was born on August 17, 1961 in Cleveland County to the late Peggy Jean Hardy Tiller and Jack Smith. Tina had many jobs through the years, from working in the cotton mills, to owning her own business, and assisting her husband for many years at Randy's Garage.



The family would like to thank Dr. Knight and Dr. Fox at Atrium Health, Lincolnton for their amazing care and compassion through the years.



Tina was preceded in death by her identical twin and best friend Teresa Bradshaw and husband Rick.



Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 42 years Randy Sevearance; sons Chad Sevearance-Turner and husband Nate of Charlotte, Josh Sevearance of Crouse; granddaughter Mackenzie Marie Sevearance of Bessemer City; her dad Vance Tiller of Commerce, Georgia; loving family Teresa and Doug Carpenter, Buddy and Kathy Sevearance, Rhonda and Neal Lambert, Todd and Alice Jones, Brenda and Tim Hepler, Donald and Rhonda Hardy, Horace Hardy, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Tina's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Don Capell officiating.



Interment will follow at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.



Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the funeral home.



To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com



Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City. Published in Gaston Gazette on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary