GASTONIA - Larry Todd Hoover, 33, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Born in Gaston County on April 10, 1985, he was the son of David Leslie Hoover and Paige King Dinolfo.
Todd is also survived by his children, Gabriel Hoover and Aurora Hoover; grandparents, Homer "Bud" and Ann Hoover; 4 half-brothers and a half-sister.
Family and friends of Todd Hoover are invited to attend his memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
The Reverend Sally Queen will officiate.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Todd be sent to Myers Memorial United Methodist Church Little Red Schoolhouse, 301 S New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019