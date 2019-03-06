Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Hoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Hoover


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Todd Hoover Obituary
GASTONIA - Larry Todd Hoover, 33, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Born in Gaston County on April 10, 1985, he was the son of David Leslie Hoover and Paige King Dinolfo.

Todd is also survived by his children, Gabriel Hoover and Aurora Hoover; grandparents, Homer "Bud" and Ann Hoover; 4 half-brothers and a half-sister.

Family and friends of Todd Hoover are invited to attend his memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

The Reverend Sally Queen will officiate.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.

Condolences may be sent to the Hoover family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Todd be sent to Myers Memorial United Methodist Church Little Red Schoolhouse, 301 S New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Hoover family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now