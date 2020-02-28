|
|
STANLEY- Tom Charles Ewart, 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 25, 2020. Tom was born in Idaho, son of the late Willie and Avis Ewart. He was preceded in death by his sister Chris Ewart. He graduated from Hunter Huss High School and was a US Army Veteran. He was in the 82nd Airborne, Green Beret, and was a member of the Special Forces. He was employed as an engineer, then worked for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. Later he was employed for a short time as a school teacher and was most recently at Mountain Island Charter School as Transportation Director. He was a member of St. Andrews Masonic Lodge in Charlotte, NC.
He is survived by his wife of over 19 years Jackie Ewart, his daughter Christine Ewart of Stanley, currently at Western Carolina University, and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Ewart will be held 4:00pm Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Mount Holly with Pastor Jonathan Schnibben officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Chrisitne's Education Fund, 5608 Hickory Grove Road, Stanley, NC 28164.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Ewart family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020