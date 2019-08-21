|
|
GASTONIA - Thomas Winslow "Tom" Westmoreland (affectionately known as "Poppa") passed away at the age of 83 surrounded by his family at his home in Gastonia. He was born at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte to Virginia Beatty Westmoreland and Marvin Lee Westmoreland.
After graduating from Presbyterian College, he served as an officer in the US Army.
In 1968, he moved to Gastonia with his wife and children where for many years he managed credit operations for the Matthews-Belk group. Afterward, he worked for five years for the NC Employment Security Commission.
Devout in the Presbyterian faith, he attended First Presbyterian Church, later becoming a member of New Hope Presbyterian where he served as an Elder. His family was always his most important priority, but his passion was woodworking. During his life he made many hundreds of carved caricatures and coin banks, almost all of which he gave to friends and relatives. He won numerous awards for his work and was recently featured in "Woodcarving" magazine. Tom will be most remembered by his friends and family for his generous spirit and sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard Westmoreland, his sister Martha W. Kendrick, and his grandson, Noah H. Westmoreland. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Streetman Westmoreland; son and
daughter-in-law, T. David and Pamela D. Westmoreland; daughter and son-in-law, Margaret W. and Jonathan Griffin; grandchildren, Katie Carrick and her husband Wingo Wong, Dana Westmoreland, and Will Carrick; great grandchildren, Roslin and Winslow Wong; sister and brother-in-law, Harriet and Robert Schneider of Columbia, MD; brother and sister-in-law, William and Elisabet Westmoreland of Lund, Sweden, in addition to a large extended family.
Family and friends of Tom Westmoreland are invited to attend his memorial service beginning at 3:30 PM Friday, August 23, 2019 in the sanctuary of New Hope Presbyterian Church, 4357 S New Hope Road, Gastonia. The Reverend Christopher Vogado will officiate.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Condolences may be sent to the Westmoreland family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tom be sent to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 4357 S New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Westmoreland family.
