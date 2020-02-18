|
MT. HOLLY - Tommy Black, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Courtland Terrace in Gastonia. Tommy was a devoted husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He took loving care of his wife until she passed in 2005. His Christian faith was central to his life. He was a member at First Assembly of God Church in Gastonia. Tommy loved fishing and cooking. Tommy was a professional truck driver. He loved his work. Tommy will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Tommy is the son of the late Bessie Jack (Keziah) Black and James Walden Black. His wife, Barbara Jean Black, preceded him in death as did a son; Charles Edward Black and brothers; Jimmy, Jack and Charles Black.
Left to cherish their memories of Tommy are his son; James "Jimmy" Odell Black, granddaughter Ashley Lewis and husband Damon and grandson; Thomas Black. Missing their great-grandfather are Chase, Carson, Camden and Cooper Lewis. Two sisters; Sarah Lambert and Clayton Honeycutt and one brother; Donald Black and wife JoAnn also survive Tommy.
A celebration of Tommy's Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday February 20, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:30 am. Pastor and a close friend of Tommy's; Reverend Lamar Creel, will offer words of encouragement and hope to those that gather to celebrate Tommy's homegoing.
Committal and burial, next to his dearly departed wife, will follow the Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 pm on Thursday at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, North Carolina.
