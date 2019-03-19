|
LANDRUM, S.C. - Tommy Kent Cannon, 84, of Landrum, SC, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.
Born May 14, 1934 in Gaston County NC, he was the son of the late Ernest Lafate and Essie Thomas Cannon. He was the loving husband of Shirley Dedmon Cannon.
Tom graduated from Stanley High School, Class of 1952. He graduated from Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, NC in 1956. He served honorably in the USAF for four years. He was stationed at Bowling Air Force Base in Washington D.C. Following military service he was employed as an adjuster with General Adjustment Bureau. The remainder of his employment was in the Insurance Industry.
Mr. Cannon was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Shelby, NC. He was also a member and past president of the Spartanburg Evening Optimist Club where he thoroughly enjoyed coaching youth sports for over 20 years. A lifelong Duke Basketball Fan, he loved winning.
In addition to his wife, Tommy is survived by his son, Marshall "Kent" Cannon. He is predeceased by his brothers, Ernest Lafate Cannon, Jr., Jack Hayne Cannon, and Bobby Lee Cannon and his loving pet, Ace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150 or Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 W Dixon Blvd., Shelby, NC 28152. The family will be at the home in Shelby, NC.
Mr. Cannon will be laid to rest at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019