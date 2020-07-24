GASTONIA - Tommy Farr, 62, transitioned July 20, 2020 at Brian Center, Gastonia.
He will lie in state on Friday from 1 until 3 at the funeral home.
Funeral: Saturday; 2:30 p.m.; Adams Chapel AME Zion Church, Kings Mountain
Visitation: thirty minutes before the service at the church
Masks are required at all services; social distancing and attendance will be monitored and live streaming begins at 2:30 p.m. on Gregory Funeral Service Facebook
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 24, 2020.