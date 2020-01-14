|
|
Tommy Lee Glover, 78, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born April 2, 1941, in Gaston County, son of the late John Pressley Glover and Ethel Beaty Glover.
Left to cherish his memories are his children and their spouses, Julie Hay and husband Scott, Kelley Meeks and husband Jamey, Michael Glover; brother, Bill Glover; sister, Lynn Day; grandchildren, Amber Johnson, Jordan Hay, Courtney Meeks, Corey Hay, Lacey Glover, Caitlin Meeks, Alden Glover, and Hailey Glover; great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Pleasant, Canon Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Parker Hay; and multiple nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Pastor Robert Thompson will be officiating.
Interment will be in Sandy Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
A special thank you to Pam and Shirley for taking great care of Tommy.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020