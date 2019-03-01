Home

Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
South Point Freewill Baptist Church
297 Gaither Road
Belmont, NC
Tommy Hannah Obituary
CRAMERTON - Tommy Hannah, 62, passed away February 25, 2019 at his residence.

He was born August 26, 1956, a native of Gaston County, the son of Ethel Mae Lingerfelt Hannah and the late Troy Sidney Hannah.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his 4 children; 7 siblings and 8 grandchildren.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sons, Troy Thomas Hannah Jr. and Christopher Shane Hannah.

A memorial service will be held 3 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at South Point Freewill Baptist Church, 297 Gaither Road, Belmont.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
