|
|
DALLAS- Tommy Lee Anderson, 62, of Dallas, went to be with the Lord with his family by his side, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte.
He was born, December 24, 1956 in Gaston County, NC, son of the late William Cecil Anderson and Pauline Hughes Anderson.
Tommy was a member of Heavenbound Baptist Church, Bessemer City. He was a native of Gaston County, and retired from Gaston County as a telecommunicator. Tommy loved the Lord, his family and his church family.
He is survived by his wife married over 30 years, Lisa Shepard Anderson; sons, Danny Lee Anderson (Misty), Robert Arrowood, Nathan Arrowood, and Brad Arrowood (Duffie); brother, Sammy Anderson; sister, Dorothy Jackson; grandchildren, Morgan Arrowood, Sophie Arrowood, Destini Drumm, Devin Arrowood, Jax Arrowood, Addie Arrowood, Christopher Anderson, and Jacob Anderson.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Jason Moore, will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Heavenbound Baptist Church - 428 Costner School Rd, Bessemer City, NC 28016.
Family will receive friends, Friday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the church.
Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to Heavenbound Baptist Church – PO Box 1510, Bessemer City, NC 28016.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2019