CLOVER, S.C. - Tommy McMahan, 78, passed away March 2, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born on February 11, 1941 in Gaston County, the son of the late Opal Marie McMahan Carpenter.
Tommy was a member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle in Dallas. He was a former Deacon at Zion Baptist Church and Maranatha Baptist Church. Tommy was a veteran of the United States Army and loved fishing and golfing.
He is survived by his wife of nine years, Pat McMahan; sons, Dan McMahan (Amy), Tom McMahan (Michele), Tommy Hayes (Cindy), and Ebbie Mullinax; daughters, Lorri Simmons (Reggie), Tracy Bradley (Jimmy), and Laura Ramsey (Mark); sister, Ethel Threatt; grandchildren, Reg Simmons Jr. (Cheryl), Jessica Evans (Mark), McKenna McMahan, Kyle McMahan, Sandi McMahan, Carlos McMahan, Hope Hayes, Daniel Lowery, Glen Lowery, Jamie Gee (Ashley), Kelly Stewart (Kyle), Christopher Mullinax (Ashley), Bradley Mullinax (Kelsey), Emily Mullinax and Katelyn Mullinax; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Myrtle McMahan; and daughter, Victoria Hope McMahan.
A funeral service officiated by the Revs. Ralph Carver and Cecil H. Spry will be held 3 pm March 6, 2019 at Independent Baptist Tabernacle, 2128 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy., Dallas.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019