Tommy Pressley
1934 - 2020
Tommy L. Pressley, 86, of Clover, SC, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Comm Center Rd. Salisbury, NC 28144, with Rev. Steve Kirby officiating.

Tommy was born on June 29, 1934 in Cabarrus, NC. He was the son of the late Carl Pressley and Rosie Fisher Pressley. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Lake Wylie, SC.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Rosa Smith Pressley, daughter, Linda Sue Allen (Everett), Elvis Lee Pressley (Shanta), Billy Joe Pressley (Sherry), eight grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Ray Pressley and grandson, Joseph Pressley.

In memory of Tommy L. Pressley, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to Bethel Baptist Church, 6381 Lake Wylie Rd. Lake Wylie, SC 29710.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park
