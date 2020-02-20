Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Faith, Hope, and Love Mission Church
Shelby, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Faith, Hope, and Love Mission Church
Shelby, NC
View Map

Tommy Ross


1969 - 2020
Tommy Ross Obituary
SHELBY - Tommy Leon "Chunky Beef" Ross, 50, of 824 Ivywood Drive Apt. D, passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.

He was born in Cleveland County, NC on May 12, 1969 to Helen Finney Ross and the late Thomas Lamont Ross.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Faith, Hope, and Love Mission Church in Shelby.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
