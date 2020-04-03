|
Tommy Windell Reece, age 78, passed away April 1, 2020. He was born on October 26, 1941 in Yadkin County to the late Joe Henry Reece and Bessie Smith Reece. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Nancy Ellen Reece O'Dell, a grandson Aslan Lewis, sisters Agnes Melton, Janise Bradley, and his brothers Rev. Rodrick Reece, Rev. Fredrick Reece, and Rev. Max G. Reece. Mr. Reece was a member of Boonville Baptist Church. Tommy was a quiet person but a wonderful man and the best husband anyone could ever have. He enjoyed fishing, camping, painting, and he retired from RJ Reynolds after 33 years of service. On April 7, 2020, Tommy and "the love of his life" Jewel Hamby Reece, would have celebrated 57 glorious years of marriage. In addition to his loving wife Jewel, he is survived by his daughters Ginger Reece Lewis (Kevin), Crystal Reece Holder (Aaron); grandchildren, Julie Wagoner (Jamie), Levi Myers, Kenneth Reece-O'Dell (fiancé Destiny Gardner), Abbie Holder, Kendal Holder, Khloe Holder; great-grandchildren Jaedyn Wagoner, Jordon Wagoner; sister Bertha Mae Lewis (Buck); sister-in-law Jenny Reece; and brother-in-law Jim Bradley. Due to the governmental temporary restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at Boonville Cemetery with Rev. John Brown officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for the loving care shown to Tommy and his family. Jewel would also like to thank her many neighbors, especially Guy & Joice Prim, LuAnn & Matthew Nelson, Linda Barber, Judy Simmons, and their wonderful church family at Boonville Baptist Church for the calls, food, prayers, and love shown to Tommy and Jewel. Memorial may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice of Yadkin County, P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Boonville Baptist Church, 201 Baptist Ch. Rd., Boonville, NC, 27011. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Reece family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020