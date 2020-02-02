|
Toni Bragg Rudisill, a long-time resident of Belmont, NC, passed away peacefully on the 8th of December at Accordius Health in Gastonia, NC.
She was born on January 12th, 1956 in Albany, NY. Toni and her mother moved to Gastonia NC when she was 4 years old, she attended Hunter Huss High School.
She is survived by her son Toby Rudisill and wife Lacy, grandchildren Caiden and Gunner Rudisill, Wesley Matthews, her dog Scruffie, all of whom live in Belmont, NC. Plus, several cousins and closest friends, whom she all loved dearly.
Toni adored her grandchildren aka "Nana's Darlings." She always went above and beyond to make them feel special and loved.
She was preceded in death by her mother Jewel Lucille Bragg.
She loved to socialize while watching her favorite sports (especially the Carolina Panthers) and playing poker (she was a terrific poker player). Over the past several years she enjoyed spending her time working at "Nana's Closet", her Flea Market Booth in Dallas, NC.
Toni's battle with cancer began well over 14 years ago, she beat her throat cancer numerous times and eventually lost her voice. She was a natural with a voice prothesis and loved to volunteer to help/encourage new prothesis patients. February 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Toni went through chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy. She fought long and hard! She showed everyone how strong mentally and physically she truly was. Definitely an inspiration to her family!!
Toni will be deeply missed and her life will be celebrated with a Memorial Service that will start at 06:00 PM on February 7th, with the Visitation following afterwards. Service will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 102 S Central Ave, Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020