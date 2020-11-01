Tony Andrew Craig, 68, of Gastonia, passed away October 30, 2020 at CaroMont Medical Center, Gastonia.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Doug Nab, will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Road, Gastonia, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.
