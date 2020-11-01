1/1
Tony Andrew Craig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony Andrew Craig, 68, of Gastonia, passed away October 30, 2020 at CaroMont Medical Center, Gastonia.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Doug Nab, will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Road, Gastonia, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved