Tony Boyd, 57, of Gastonia, passed away on October 28, 2019, at W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC.
He was born August 16, 1962, in Gaston County, son of Gladys Philbeck Boyd and the late Walter Glenn Boyd Jr.
He was of Baptist Faith. He was last employed by Alcoa of Charlotte.
Tony enjoyed motorcycles and older model cars.
He was a US Marine Veteran, who proudly served his country.
A funeral service will be held 3:00pm Friday, November 1, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Rev. Mark Hovis.
The family will receive friends 2-3 pm prior to the service at funeral home.
Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, with military honor provided by the US Marines.
In addition to his mother, Gladys Boyd, "Tony" is survived by his son, Anthony Keith Boyd II of Gastonia; daughter, Sylvia Ann Short of Gastonia; brother, Tim Boyd (Tammie) of Marshville, NC; sister, Mitzi B. Outz (Dennis) of Gastonia; grandchildren, Jordan Short (Morgan), Cecelia Short, Jeremy Short, Alissa Boyd, Damien Boyd.
Memorials may be sent to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019