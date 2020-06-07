LINCOLNTON- Tony Eugene Carpenter, 49, of Lincolnton passed away at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born March 9, 1971 in Lincolnton to Rebecca Roseberry Lyman and the late Tony Micheal Carpenter. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Frankie Carpenter.
Tony was an electrician at Freightliner Trucks, an avid RC car racer, Dallas Cowboys fan and a loving father.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Cora Okeefe (Josh) and Alyssa Carpenter; his mother and step-father, Rebecca and Steve Lyman; his siblings, Lisa Ottinger (Phillip), Louetta Carpenter, Stephanie Webb (Jeremy) and Paul (Skeet); his nephews, Matthew, Michael and Caleb Medlin.
A memorial service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Pastor Jason Marlowe will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Fond memories of Tony and condolences for his family may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.