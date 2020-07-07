Tony Gilstrap

GASTONIA - Tony Glenn Gilstrap, 70, passed away on July 5, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Gaston County, NC, to the late Virgil and Grace Deanhardt Gilstrap and was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Gilstrap. Tony worked for many years at Blu-Gas and retired from Pharr Yarns. He loved watching and attending NASCAR and drag racing events. Tony enjoyed working with cars and always kept his vehicles meticulously clean. Before his declining health, Tony enjoyed taking beach trips. He was a wonderful husband and brother who will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Beth Wright Gilstrap, of the home; sister, Sarah Grigg and husband, Pete, Gastonia; niece: Angela Johnson and great niece: Nicole Julian, both of Cramerton; great nephew: Sam Tucker, Belmont.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steven Blanton officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pursuant to Executive order #147, face masks must be worn inside Harris Funeral Home.
Social distancing of six feet is suggested.
